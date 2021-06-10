AAX Token Price Hits $0.82 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $71,912.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

