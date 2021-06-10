AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

