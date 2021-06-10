AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

