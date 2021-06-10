Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 175.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.61. 42,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

