AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 70,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

