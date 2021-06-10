AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Sells 5,598,420 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ABCL traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,978. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,086,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

