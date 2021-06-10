AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $23.84

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.84, but opened at $24.50. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 10,692 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.11.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $153,086,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

