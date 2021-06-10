Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Shares Down 24.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) fell 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29.

Ability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

