Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Abiomed worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 29.4% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD opened at $293.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.00 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

