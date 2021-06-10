ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

