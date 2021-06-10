Abyss Token Price Down 14.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00064381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00864855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.82 or 0.08504759 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

