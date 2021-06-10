Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.31

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

