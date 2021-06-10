Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of FinVolution Group worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of FINV opened at $8.60 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.04.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

