Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 54,525 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 530.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.69 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.40 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

