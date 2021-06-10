Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $17.48 Million Stock Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,648 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Waterstone Financial worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,383 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

