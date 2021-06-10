Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of National HealthCare worth $19,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National HealthCare by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.52.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

