Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $32.20 Million Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Sykes Enterprises worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SYKE opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,966.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,388 shares of company stock valued at $993,737. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

