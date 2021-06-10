Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 197.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Huntsman worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

