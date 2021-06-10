Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,782 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $114,340.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $494.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

