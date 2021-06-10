Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,461 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,285,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

AVY opened at $218.12 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.