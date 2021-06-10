Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 197,248 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of AudioCodes worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 371,031 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in AudioCodes by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 602,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,806,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.