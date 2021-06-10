Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 124,499 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124,499 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Xerox worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

