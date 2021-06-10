Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 320,739 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,739 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Teradata worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,625,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

