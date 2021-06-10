Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Accenture worth $2,192,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,403. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.62. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

