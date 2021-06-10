AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.62. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 2,799,121 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.95.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,399 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 4,343,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 638,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 445,874 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,094,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.