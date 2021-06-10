Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY)

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackermans & Van Haaren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.