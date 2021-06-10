ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post sales of $51.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $39.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $224.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $53.21 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.75.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

