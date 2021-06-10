ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,332 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 195 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

