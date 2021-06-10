ACoconut Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $137,807.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064613 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000633 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

