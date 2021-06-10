Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 410,728 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 247,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.