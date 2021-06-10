Actinium (ACM) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $22,698.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000140 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,839,900 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.