Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.