Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Up 4.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 5,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 982,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $187,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

