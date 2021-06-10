adbank One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,511.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $56,511.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.