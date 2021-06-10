AdEx 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00022875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.54 or 0.00840414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00089078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.51 or 0.08355639 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

