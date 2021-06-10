Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $514.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $499.59. The firm has a market cap of $246.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a twelve month low of $387.37 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

