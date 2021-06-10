Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

ADBE traded up $14.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $529.53. 113,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,343. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $387.37 and a one year high of $536.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $253.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

