adToken Price Up 49.2% This Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $874,364.44 and approximately $3,757.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adToken Profile

ADT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

