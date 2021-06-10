ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.48

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €11.48 ($13.51) and last traded at €11.42 ($13.44), with a volume of 147330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.38 ($13.39).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.34.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

