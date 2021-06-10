ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.47

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $672.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.