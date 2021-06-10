Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,534,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,262,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

