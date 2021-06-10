Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $362,000. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 86,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

