Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.71

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 305073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.46. The stock has a market cap of C$874.73 million and a P/E ratio of -48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

