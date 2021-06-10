Advisory Research Inc. Acquires 15,461 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $39,716,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.