Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 485.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,487 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Brightcove worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 67.7% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 184,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

BCOV opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

