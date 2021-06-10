Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $264.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,210,269 shares of company stock worth $325,999,947. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

