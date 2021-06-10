Advisory Research Inc. Buys 2,807 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,411,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

