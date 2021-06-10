Advisory Research Inc. Buys 2,807 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.16. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71.
In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,411,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,282,843.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,148,635 shares of company stock valued at $282,589,123. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
