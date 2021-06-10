Advisory Research Inc. Buys 28,717 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.24% of Enova International worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,335. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $36.62 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.39 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

