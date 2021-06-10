Advisory Research Inc. Buys 29,182 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.19% of Axonics worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after purchasing an additional 536,615 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Axonics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,947,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Axonics by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,676 shares of company stock worth $14,418,678 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

