Advisory Research Inc. Buys 6,162 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 744,804 shares valued at $80,530,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

